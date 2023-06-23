HP Omen 16, Transcend edition, Victus 16 gaming laptops launched in India: Check prices, specs

HP has launched new HP Omen Transcend 16, Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops for gamers in India. All three gaming laptops come with 13th gen Intel chips, and use at least Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 in their top variants. The highlights of the new laptops include OMEN Tempest Cooling feature that ensures intense cooling even during heavy games and multi-applications workload.

"HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software with its new portfolio, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they're gaming, creating, or connecting," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

HP Omen 16, Omen Transcend 16, Victus 16 laptop India prices

The newly-launched Omen Transcend 16, Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops are launched at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.

The newly-launched Omen Transcend 16 laptop is equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeFeorce RTX 4070 laptop GPUs for power-packed performance. It is the “thinnest and lightest gaming PC with strong performance capabilities”. It weighs 2.1kg and is 19.9mm thin.

The Omen 16, on the other hand, comes with 13th gen Intel Core i7 mobile chipset and up to NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPUs with up to 32GB RAM. It comes with a new fan design for cooling, automatic power optimisation with HP Gaming Hub, a full HD built-in camera, and more.

Lastly, the newly-launched HP Victus 16 laptop comes with 13th gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs. It comes with a single-zone RGB LED backlight on the keyboard.

In addition to these three laptops, HP also launched a HyperZ 27-inch QHD gaming monitor for the gamers in India at a price of Rs 30, 990. The HP HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset is launched at a price of Rs 9,190

