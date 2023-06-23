Apple Sale: iPhone-maker offers free AirPods, discounts up to Rs 20,000 to students, teachers on iPad, MacBook

Apple has announced huge offers and discounts for students on its products like iPads and Macs. Apple is hosting a 'Back to University' sale for students from June 22 to October 2. One of the major highlights of the ongoing sale is that the tech company has announced to give free AirPods with select Macs and Apple Pencils with select iPads during this sale.

In addition to this, the eligible buyers will also get an offer on Magic Keyboard and a 20 per cent discount on Apple Care+. These offers are valid for current and newly accepted university students, teachers and staff members at all levels.

Buyers can avail the discount on the online Apple Store India and the offline store: Apple BKC and Apple Saket. They can also opt for the offers at Apple Resellers who might also offer a few bank discounts on these products.

Discounts on Apple MacBook in India

During the ongoing Apple sale, MacBook Air 13 M1 is available at Rs 89,900 down from Rs 99,900, while the Air 13 with M2 is selling for Rs 1,04,900, down from Rs 1,14,900. Apple's new MacBook Air 15 with M2 is available at Rs 1,24,900 down from Rs 1,34, 900. As for Macbook Pro, the 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models are available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,84,900, and Rs 2,29,900, respectively. Without the student discount, these models are available at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900, 1,99,900, and Rs 2,49,900.

Eligible buyers will get AirPods free of cost at the purchase of all Macs under the new Back to University sale.

Apple Back to University sale: Eligibility

To avail of these offers, buyers will need to get verified at UNiDays by adding the details like University name, designation, ID, and more. Once they are verified, they can enjoy the students, teachers and staff discounts during the sale.

