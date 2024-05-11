Hundreds of environmental protesters attempt to storm Tesla German plant, clash with police

Protesters opposed to the expansion of Tesla's TSLA.O plant in Grueneheide near Berlin clashed with police on Friday, with some attempting to storm the facility in a bid to halt the development.

Organised by the group Disrupt Tesla, approximately 800 individuals participated in the protest, citing concerns over environmental damage caused by the plant's expansion.

Video footage captured by Reuters revealed a tense standoff as dozens of protesters, donning blue caps and masks, emerged from a nearby wooded area, attempting to breach the company's premises. Police officers worked to thwart their efforts, resorting to physical intervention. At least one protester was detained during the altercation.

"Why do the police let the left-wing protestors off so easily?" questioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk on his social media platform X, noting that despite their efforts, the demonstrators failed to penetrate the site.

The video footage also depicted medical personnel aiding injured individuals amidst the chaos.

Speaking to Reuters, Disrupt Tesla spokesperson Ole Becker emphasised the group's mission to highlight the environmental impact of the Tesla factory in Grunheide, particularly drawing attention to issues stemming from lithium mining in countries such as Argentina and Bolivia, crucial for electric vehicle battery production.

"We protect the freedom of assembly," affirmed Brandenburg police spokesperson Mario Heinemann, "but we are also responsible for public order and safety. That means we will also intervene when necessary."

Police authorities confirmed reports of protesters attempting to breach the plant's premises, resulting in several arrests and injuries. Additionally, incidents of vandalism were reported, with demonstrators damaging Tesla vehicles using pyrotechnics and paint at a nearby car storage site.

Earlier in the week, Tesla announced the closure of the factory for one day on Friday, though reasons for the temporary shutdown were not specified.