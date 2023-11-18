‘I am going through same things in India’: Ashneer Grover reacts to sacked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Amidst the upheaval at OpenAI, co-founder Sam Altman faced a dramatic ousting by the board, triggering shockwaves across the tech landscape. The board cited concerns over Altman's communication inconsistencies, prompting a loss of confidence in his leadership. This drew solidarity from an unexpected corner. Ashneer Grover, the co-founder ousted from BharatPe in 2022 over alleged financial discrepancies, expressed empathy for Altman's plight.

"Sam - I am going through the same things in India," Grover wrote in a now-deleted post on X, highlighting his own turbulent departure from BharatPe amidst allegations of financial irregularities. However, despite the shared thread of board-related exits, the specifics differed significantly. BharatPe's allegations against Grover and his family involved a labyrinth of financial improprieties, including illegitimate payments, inflated transactions, and forged invoices.

Grover cautioned Altman about the long and arduous fight following professional upheavals. His deleted tweets criticised the culture of startup boards, labelling them as mere puppets controlled by investors.

Adding to his vocal stance, Grover slated company boards in a separate tweet, denouncing their lack of initiative in the creation process and inviting a reevaluation of their significance.

Ashneer Grover's deleted tweet

So @sama got ousted latest. Apparently ‘Board lost faith in his ability’.



“Board mein khud ability hoti nahi kuchh banane ki - puppets of investors. Would love to see some day 60 year old Board members come together as Founders to build anything meaningful.”



It’s a good time to… pic.twitter.com/ahdDhPw37P — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2023

Grover, who, along with his wife Madhuri Jain, faces summonses from Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with the alleged fraud. Their travel plans were curtailed, and they are scheduled for questioning later this month. BharatPe had earlier filed a civil suit against Grover and his family, alleging embezzlement and seeking damages amounting to Rs 88.67 crore. The suit outlined a saga of fabricated bills, fictitious vendors, and inflated recruitment charges, leading to Grover's resignation and Madhuri's dismissal earlier in 2022.

