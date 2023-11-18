‘Sam Altman is a hero of mine’: How the tech world is reacting to Altman being ousted from OpenAI

The tech world has been abuzz following the revelation about Sam Altman, lauded as its fresh luminary, being ousted from OpenAI. Startling reactions and conjectures circulated after reports from Semafor, a news outlet, cited sources disclosing that Altman was in the process of gathering funds for a novel venture capital enterprise focusing on robust technology when he departed from the company. The report further stated that Altman was completely unaware of the forthcoming dismissal from the firm he played a pivotal role in establishing.

Kara Swisher, a prominent tech journalist and host of the Pivot podcast, set the ball rolling with her insights into the underlying reasons behind Altman's exit. She highlighted a perceived 'misalignment of the profit versus nonprofit adherents at the company', indicating a clash between different ideologies within the organisation.

Scoop: There are about to be a lot more major departures of top folks at @OpenAI tonight and I assume Altman will make a statement tonight. But, as I understand it, it was a “misalignment” of the profit versus nonprofit adherents at the company. The developer day was an issue. https://t.co/eIE4zctv4X — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 18, 2023

David Zhang, CEO and co-founder at Aomni, echoed Swisher's sentiments, observing a correlation between the departure and contrasting mentalities of 'move fast' against the prevailing AI safety concerns, adding fuel to the ongoing discourse.

Latest update. The original scenario is definitely oversimplified. https://t.co/8dwaYZ3A4m — David (@dzhng) November 18, 2023

The departure seemed to be catalysed by more than a singular event. Speculation swirled around Developer Day's occurrences, seen by many as a tipping point in a chain of events rather than a singular inflection point.

Adding depth to the discussion, Rodney Leonardo, founder of Silent Graphiks, delved into an extensive GPT4 analysis, offering a multifaceted perspective on Altman's sudden departure. Leonardo pointed towards the organisational structure of OpenAI, highlighting the complexities of a non-profit board governing a for-profit entity, terming it as Altman's Achilles' heel and attributing his downfall to his own creation.

GPT4 Analysis About Sam Altman been fired.



The firing of a CEO, especially a high-profile leader like Sam Altman from a leading AI organization like OpenAI, can have several potential impacts, both positive and negative. Here's an analysis of how such a decision could affect… pic.twitter.com/46Qp23zDOE — RODNEY LEONARDO* (@rleonardoai) November 18, 2023

The surprise factor of Altman's exit was not limited to the public; even the top investors, including Khosla Ventures, Sequoia, and Thrive Capital, expressed their astonishment, as reported by Forbes. The sudden move seemed to have blindsided key stakeholders within the company.

Further intensifying the narrative, Kara Swisher revealed that Altman and Brockman were informed mere minutes before the official announcement, underscoring the abrupt nature of the leadership transition.

After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today.



Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out.



We too are still trying to figure out exactly… — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Analogies to historic tech moments emerged in the aftermath. Chris Anderson, in a bold comparison, likened this move to Apple's pivotal decision to part ways with Steve Jobs in 1985, drawing parallels between the industry-shaping personas of Altman and Jobs.

I'm stunned by this. OpenAI firing @sama feels like Apple firing Steve Jobs. Who has the real story? Please, we need to know! https://t.co/mLdGsBUYmD — Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) November 17, 2023

Altman's departure also sparked an outpouring of admiration and tributes from industry leaders. Brian Chesky of Airbnb hailed Altman as 'one of the best founders of his generation', while Eric Schmidt referred to him as his 'hero', signifying the profound impact Altman had within the tech ecosystem.

Sam Altman is a hero of mine. He built a company from nothing to $90 Billion in value, and changed our collective world forever. I can't wait to see what he does next. I, and billions of people, will benefit from his future work- it's going to be simply incredible. Thank you… — Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidt) November 17, 2023

Sam Altman is one of the best founders of his generation and has made an immense contribution to our industry — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 17, 2023

As OpenAI embarks on the quest to find a successor for Altman, Microsoft's Satya Nadella assured continuity, emphasising that it will be 'business as usual' at OpenAI. Nadella reaffirmed Microsoft's commitment to their partnership, expressing confidence in the team's capability to deliver technological advancements and meaningful contributions to the world.

Here are the reactions from Altman himself on X (formerly Twitter).

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people.



will have more to say about what’s next later.



🫡 November 17, 2023

i love you all.



today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. the outpouring of love is awesome.



one takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 18, 2023

if i start going off, the openai board should go after me for the full value of my shares — Sam Altman (@sama) November 18, 2023

