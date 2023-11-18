‘Sam Altman is a hero of mine’: How the tech world is reacting to Altman being ousted from OpenAI

The tech world has been abuzz following the revelation about Sam Altman, lauded as its fresh luminary, being ousted from OpenAI. Startling reactions and conjectures circulated after reports from Semafor, a news outlet, cited sources disclosing that Altman was in the process of gathering funds for a novel venture capital enterprise focusing on robust technology when he departed from the company. The report further stated that Altman was completely unaware of the forthcoming dismissal from the firm he played a pivotal role in establishing.
Kara Swisher, a prominent tech journalist and host of the Pivot podcast, set the ball rolling with her insights into the underlying reasons behind Altman's exit. She highlighted a perceived 'misalignment of the profit versus nonprofit adherents at the company', indicating a clash between different ideologies within the organisation.
David Zhang, CEO and co-founder at Aomni, echoed Swisher's sentiments, observing a correlation between the departure and contrasting mentalities of 'move fast' against the prevailing AI safety concerns, adding fuel to the ongoing discourse.
The departure seemed to be catalysed by more than a singular event. Speculation swirled around Developer Day's occurrences, seen by many as a tipping point in a chain of events rather than a singular inflection point.
Adding depth to the discussion, Rodney Leonardo, founder of Silent Graphiks, delved into an extensive GPT4 analysis, offering a multifaceted perspective on Altman's sudden departure. Leonardo pointed towards the organisational structure of OpenAI, highlighting the complexities of a non-profit board governing a for-profit entity, terming it as Altman's Achilles' heel and attributing his downfall to his own creation.
The surprise factor of Altman's exit was not limited to the public; even the top investors, including Khosla Ventures, Sequoia, and Thrive Capital, expressed their astonishment, as reported by Forbes. The sudden move seemed to have blindsided key stakeholders within the company.
Further intensifying the narrative, Kara Swisher revealed that Altman and Brockman were informed mere minutes before the official announcement, underscoring the abrupt nature of the leadership transition.
Analogies to historic tech moments emerged in the aftermath. Chris Anderson, in a bold comparison, likened this move to Apple's pivotal decision to part ways with Steve Jobs in 1985, drawing parallels between the industry-shaping personas of Altman and Jobs.
Altman's departure also sparked an outpouring of admiration and tributes from industry leaders. Brian Chesky of Airbnb hailed Altman as 'one of the best founders of his generation', while Eric Schmidt referred to him as his 'hero', signifying the profound impact Altman had within the tech ecosystem.
As OpenAI embarks on the quest to find a successor for Altman, Microsoft's Satya Nadella assured continuity, emphasising that it will be 'business as usual' at OpenAI. Nadella reaffirmed Microsoft's commitment to their partnership, expressing confidence in the team's capability to deliver technological advancements and meaningful contributions to the world.
Here are the reactions from Altman himself on X (formerly Twitter).
