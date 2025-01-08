'I am rich, no idea what to do…': Indian-origin founder after selling company for nearly $1 billion

Vinay Hiremath, the Indian-origin co-founder of Loom, has revealed his internal struggles and uncertainties following the $975 million sale of his startup to Atlassian in 2023. In a candid blog post titled “I am rich and I have no idea what to do with my life,” Hiremath discussed the challenges of adapting to a life where financial security is no longer a concern.

“After selling my company, I find myself in the totally un-relatable position of never having to work again,” Hiremath wrote. “Everything feels like a side quest, but not in an inspiring way. I have infinite freedom, yet I don’t know what to do with it.” He clarified that his post wasn’t meant to brag or seek sympathy but rather to share the personal complexities of his new reality.

Hiremath also touched on his personal life, revealing that insecurities stemming from his newfound situation led to the end of his relationship with his girlfriend of two years. “If my ex is reading this: thank you for everything. I am sorry I couldn’t be what you needed me to be,” he wrote.

Despite being offered a $60 million package as the CTO of the company that acquired Loom, Hiremath wrestled with the decision. He also explored the idea of starting a robotics company but found himself uninspired, admitting, “It started to dawn on me that what I actually wanted was to look like Elon [Musk], and that is incredibly cringe. It hurts to even type this out.”

I am rich and have no idea what to do with my life.



Where I talk about leaving Loom, giving up $60m, larping as Elon, breaking up with my girlfriend, insecurities, a brief stint at DOGE, and how I'm now in Hawaii self-studying physics.https://t.co/cMgAsXq3St — Vinay Hiremath (@vhmth) January 2, 2025

Hiremath even briefly worked for Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on projects involving DOGE, describing the experience as “a blast,” particularly due to the opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest minds.

Seeking clarity, the 33-year-old embarked on ambitious personal challenges, including an unprepared trek in the Himalayas that ended with him falling ill and needing rescue. He is now in Hawaii, focusing on learning physics to build “a first principles foundation” for future entrepreneurial ventures.