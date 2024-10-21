'I dropped out': Nothing CEO Carl Pei on why he left one of Europe's top business schools

Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of London-based tech brand Nothing, recently took to LinkedIn to share a candid story about dropping out of Stockholm School of Economics, one of Europe’s top business schools. In 2011, Pei made the tough decision to leave behind the traditional academic path, saying, "I realised the curriculum wasn’t pushing us to become the global business leaders of tomorrow and it felt too focused on outdated approaches."

Pei acknowledged that dropping out isn’t the right move for most people, but he emphasised the importance of following one’s instincts. "While I wouldn’t advise 99 per cent of people to drop out," Pei wrote, "I do believe strongly in the power of independent thinking." His words struck a chord with many who feel that success is often about stepping away from what’s expected. "Just because the majority follows a certain path doesn’t mean it’s the right one for you. Trust your instincts, question the status quo, and carve your own path forward," he added.

Pei’s journey has been anything but conventional. After leaving school, he co-founded Nothing in 2020, a brand that has quickly made waves in consumer electronics for its focus on design, aesthetics, and a user-first experience. His reflection on the decision to drop out paints a picture of someone committed to thinking differently—someone willing to reject the ordinary in pursuit of something extraordinary.

"Independent thinking has always been at the core of everything I do," Pei continued. "I didn’t drop out just for the sake of it; I wanted to build something meaningful, something different." Nothing, with its transparent design ethos and bold approach to consumer tech, stands as a testament to that philosophy.

Pei’s message is clear: success doesn’t always come from following a well-worn path. "If there’s one thing I’ve learnt, it’s that sometimes you have to create your own path when the existing ones just don’t lead where you want to go," he said. For aspiring entrepreneurs and anyone seeking to make their mark, his advice is simple: trust yourself, question the norms, and don’t be afraid to do things differently.