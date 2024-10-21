Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ventures into health tech with 'Continue' for wellness tracking: Report

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has launched a new venture called "Continue," focused on health tracking and mental wellness. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the startup aims to become "The Ultimate Health Tracker," though it is still in stealth mode, with few details available publicly. The company was incorporated in April 2023 under the name Upslope Advisors Pvt Ltd, and filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs show Goyal as the Director, along with two Zomato employees, Akriti Mehta and Simrandeep Singh, listed as Additional Directors.

Continue reflects Goyal’s growing interest in longevity and extending human life, particularly through mental health and wellness solutions. While the exact features of the health tracker are not yet revealed, the platform is expected to focus on areas like nutrition tracking, sleep monitoring, and preventive healthcare. It could eventually evolve into a comprehensive wellness platform that addresses both mental and physical health.

Moneycontrol notes that Goyal has already been active in the health tech space as an investor in Ultrahuman, a wearable tech startup that helps users track sleep, heart rate, and other vital health metrics. Goyal’s personal fitness journey also seems to tie into this interest—he previously shared that he had lost 15 kilograms over four years by prioritising health alongside work.

Despite his involvement in Continue, Zomato clarified that this is a personal venture for Goyal. The company, which currently operates four business arms—food delivery, Blinkit (grocery delivery), Hyperpure (restaurant supplies), and events—remains focused on its existing operations.