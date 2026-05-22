'I feel free': Meta employee reacts after being part of 8,000 layoffs

On May 20, social media giant Meta laid off over 8000 employees globally, and many of those affected have since taken to online platforms to share their experiences and reactions. A San Francisco-based woman named Asha Raval shared a reel on Instagram revealing that she was among the impacted employees.

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Ravel said, “I feel so happy and free, like I can finally breathe again,” after being laid off by the company.

“I exceeded expectations for the last four years in all of my performance reviews. But no amount of equity, stocks, cash, accolades can fix the feeling of your soul slowly dying,” she added.

Must read: Meta layoffs 2026: Severance package and benefits offered to over 8000 employees

Asha Raval’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she joined Meta as a Product Designer in May 2022, and after four years, she was laid off amid recent restructuring plans. Raval also shared a screenshot of the layoff notice, confirming her employment at Meta.

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Before joining Meta, Raval highlighted that she was an artist, and now she intends to focus once again on her passions for art, fashion, and storytelling. She is also working as a founding creator at a fashion-focused AI startup called ItsFynd, saying that the role aligns more closely with her interests in creativity and technology.

Must read: ‘AI is here to stay’: Meta’s 8,000 layoffs trigger fresh panic over white-collar jobs

Meta layoffs 2026

In addition to reducing 10% of its global workforce, Meta has also directed 7000 of its employees to AI-focused projects. It has also closed over 6000 job openings, highlighting a major restructuring drive in the company. With a reduced workforce, it plans to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, AI-focused tools and technology to drive the future.

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The trend is being seen across major tech companies, including Oracle, LinkedIn, and Amazon, highlighting the growing concerns over the future of traditional and white-collar roles as businesses restructure plans and operations to expand AI efforts.