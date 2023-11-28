scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
‘I have 60 days since I'm on H-1B’: Amazon employee loses job within 4 months of joining

Feedback

‘I have 60 days since I'm on H-1B’: Amazon employee loses job within 4 months of joining

Amazon recently laid off employees from its Alexa division. An employee who was laid off as part of the most recent round of layoffs described his harrowing experience on LinkedIn

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amazon recently announced that it is slashing jobs in its Alexa division Amazon recently announced that it is slashing jobs in its Alexa division
SUMMARY
  • Amazon's recent layoffs within its Alexa division have caused significant distress and uncertainty for affected employees.
  • One of the professionals affected by the Alexa layoffs used LinkedIn to share his tale of abruptly losing his job
  • The employee, who is on an H1-B visa, described his unfortunate situation, explaining that upon joining the firm in August, he only lasted a mere four months before receiving notice of his termination

Amazon's recent layoffs within its Alexa division have caused significant distress and uncertainty for affected employees.

One of the professionals affected by the Alexa layoffs used LinkedIn to share his tale of abruptly losing his job after waiting six long months just to secure a position with Amazon. 

The employee, who is on an H1-B visa, described his unfortunate situation, explaining that upon joining the firm in August, he only lasted a mere four months before receiving notice of his termination. As if this wasn't distressing enough, the H1-B visa holder now faces a strict 60-day time frame to secure another job.

"Unfortunately, I was impacted by recent Amazon Alexa layoffs. I joined Amazon in August after waiting for 6 months. Though it was a short stint, I got the opportunity to work in a great team and was able to learn many things in the Alexa ecosystem. Since I am on a H1-B visa I have 60 days to find new opportunities," the ex-Amazon employee wrote on LinkedIn.

He then requested his LinkedIn network for assistance in obtaining a new job.

Amazon recently announced that it is slashing jobs in its Alexa division, according to a Bloomberg report. The decision, said to impact hundreds of employees, was revealed by Daniel Rausch, Amazon’s Vice President of Alexa and Fire TV, via an internal memo. 

While refraining from going into specifics, the company referred to this move as their strategic effort to "better match their business priorities and customer preferences". Albeit this tough decision of layoffs, Amazon has reassured its commitment towards innovation and progression. The company emphasized its focused approach to "maximize resources and concentrate efforts" particularly in the flourishing domain of generative AI.

"These shifts are leading us to discontinue some initiatives, which is resulting in several hundred roles being eliminated," Rausch wrote in the memo, as per the Bloomberg report.

Amazon had already laid off employees from its gaming and music teams.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, the company has been keeping a close watch on its "organisational needs" and "prioritising what matters the most to customers while keeping the business's long-term health in mind." 

Also Read: 'You will shift to Hyderabad after one year': Telangana minister tells Ranbir Kapoor at 'Animal' event

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 28, 2023, 8:30 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement