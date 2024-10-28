'I have no choice': Comedian Kunal Kamra 'accepts job offer' at Ola Electric but lays down conditions

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has taken his ongoing feud with Ola Electric to a new level, jokingly announcing that he has "accepted" an unofficial offer to work with the company. Kamra posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he feels like an "Ola employee" after being tagged in thousands of customer complaints. He then laid out a series of demands he says Ola must meet to resolve what he calls a “service crisis.”

Kamra’s post, addressed to Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, included a list of proposed measures to improve the company's service standards and accountability to its customers.

In his tweet he said, "I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA…After being tagged thousands of times I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee. OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining."

Kamra’s proposed action plan for Ola Electric

In his tweet, Kamra detailed the following demands for Ola to “seal this collaboration”:

7-Day Repair Commitment: Kamra urged Ola to commit to completing all scooter repairs within 7 business days after a customer requests service at an authorised centre.



Compensation for Delays: If repairs take longer than the 7-day period, Kamra suggested Ola should provide either a temporary replacement scooter or a daily conveyance reimbursement of Rs. 500 until the repair is complete. He also proposed an additional Rs. 500 compensation per day of delay, capped at Rs. 50,000.



Comprehensive Insurance Coverage: Kamra called on Ola to sell each new electric scooter with two types of insurance — one for the scooter and another specifically for servicing needs, with the latter provided at no cost to customers.

Kamra’s Increasing Pressure on Ola



Kamra’s post follows weeks of public criticism directed at Ola for its handling of customer complaints and after-sales service. Recently, he shared a video from a customer in Solapur, Maharashtra, showing Ola scooters in poor condition and a lack of qualified technicians at the service centre. In that post, Kamra tagged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, asking the government to intervene and address the difficulties faced by Ola customers.

This tweet and Kamra’s sarcastic “acceptance” of a role at Ola appear to be his latest attempt to push Ola Electric into taking more responsibility for customer issues.

Ola Electric’s claim of resolving complaints

Earlier this month, Ola Electric responded to a Show Cause Notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), asserting that it had resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints it received through the agency. However, Kamra and several customers have questioned this claim, with Kamra suggesting that customer complaints are far from resolved.

Kamra’s post has sparked further discussion on social media, with users sharing their own frustrations about Ola’s service standards. Many have supported Kamra’s call for strict timelines and penalties, seeing it as a much-needed push for consumer rights in India’s growing electric vehicle market. Others have sided with Ola Electric by asking Kamra not be so critical towards an Indian company that is trying to make it big.