scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
‘I invite Indian scientists and researchers…’: Yann LeCun highlights India’s role in Meta’s global AI strategy

Feedback

‘I invite Indian scientists and researchers…’: Yann LeCun highlights India’s role in Meta’s global AI strategy

Yann LeCun, Meta’s Chief AI Scientist, praises India’s diverse linguistic landscape and invites Indian scientists to contribute to Meta’s AI research initiatives.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun (Image: Meta) Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun (Image: Meta)

Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist at Meta, praised India’s potential in contributing to AI innovation during Nasscom AI Confluence in Delhi on Thursday. Highlighting the country’s linguistic diversity and tech talent, LeCun outlined how India could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI through collaborative, open-source research projects.

LeCun stressed the importance of India’s linguistic diversity, pointing out that Meta’s AI systems are capable of recognising and processing 4,000 languages globally, with over 700 of those spoken in India.

“India alone has about 10% of the world’s languages,” he noted, suggesting that India is an ideal environment for AI systems to be trained and fine-tuned across multiple languages. This could help overcome language barriers in both urban and rural areas, where Meta’s AI-powered wearables and smart assistants could be game-changers. He envisioned applications like real-time speech translation for India’s numerous unwritten languages, which would be invaluable in enhancing communication in rural regions.

LeCun also invited Indian researchers to participate in Meta’s open-source projects. “This is a collaborative project in which scientists in India can participate, because the data is published, the code is open source,” he said, referring to ongoing work in material science and AI-assisted healthcare at Meta’s research labs. Such collaborations, according to LeCun, will allow India to be at the forefront of AI advancements that address global challenges.

Through these partnerships, India could help shape the global AI landscape while also solving some of its own unique challenges, from healthcare access to renewable energy storage.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Oct 25, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement