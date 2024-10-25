‘I invite Indian scientists and researchers…’: Yann LeCun highlights India’s role in Meta’s global AI strategy

Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist at Meta, praised India’s potential in contributing to AI innovation during Nasscom AI Confluence in Delhi on Thursday. Highlighting the country’s linguistic diversity and tech talent, LeCun outlined how India could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI through collaborative, open-source research projects.

LeCun stressed the importance of India’s linguistic diversity, pointing out that Meta’s AI systems are capable of recognising and processing 4,000 languages globally, with over 700 of those spoken in India.

“India alone has about 10% of the world’s languages,” he noted, suggesting that India is an ideal environment for AI systems to be trained and fine-tuned across multiple languages. This could help overcome language barriers in both urban and rural areas, where Meta’s AI-powered wearables and smart assistants could be game-changers. He envisioned applications like real-time speech translation for India’s numerous unwritten languages, which would be invaluable in enhancing communication in rural regions.

LeCun also invited Indian researchers to participate in Meta’s open-source projects. “This is a collaborative project in which scientists in India can participate, because the data is published, the code is open source,” he said, referring to ongoing work in material science and AI-assisted healthcare at Meta’s research labs. Such collaborations, according to LeCun, will allow India to be at the forefront of AI advancements that address global challenges.

Through these partnerships, India could help shape the global AI landscape while also solving some of its own unique challenges, from healthcare access to renewable energy storage.