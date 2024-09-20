'I waited 21 hours in line’: Ahmedabad man travels to Mumbai to be first Apple iPhone 16 series buyer

At the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai, eager fans lined up to get their hands on the new iPhone 16 series. Among them was the store’s first customer, who waited an incredible 21 hours to ensure he was the first to walk through the doors when they opened.

This isn’t the first time he’s waited for hours to get his hands on a new iPhone. In a conversation with Tech Today Lakshay Kumar, he said, "I had waited for 17 hours in the line. After that experience, I was sure that I want to do it again. So I'm here for 21 hours, not taking any risks."

He proudly purchased the iPhone 16 Pro Max in White and paired it with a set of AirPods Max in Starlight colour.



Excitement around Apple iPhone 16 series launch

The iPhone 16 series includes the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. The Pro models boast larger displays, the A18 Bionic Pro chip, and enhanced camera systems.

Early during the day, the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai saw a massive crowd outside, with many customers arriving hours early to secure their spot in line. Similar scenes were reported at the Apple Saket Store in Delhi, where fans were also waiting for the highly anticipated iPhone launch. The sale began with Apple’s traditional countdown.

There's an extremely quicker way too

For those unable to wait in line, platforms like BigBasket and Blinkit have begun offering 10-15 minute deliveries of the iPhone 16 series. Additionally, customers can take advantage of cashback offers, with ₹5,000 available on SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Credit Cards when purchasing the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus.

However, buying from an Apple Store (both online and physical) has it's own benefits. Apple offers trade-in option. First, you get instant credit for your old device, which reduces the cost of a new iPhone 16 series device. Apple offers high trade-in values, up to ₹67,500 for newer models. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Apple is also selling the iPhone via other retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Croma and more. Most retailers are offering bank discounts.