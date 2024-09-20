Apple iPhone 16 series sale kicks off in India with long lines outside Delhi, Mumbai stores

The much-anticipated sale of Apple’s iPhone 16 series has officially kicked off today, September 20, with eager buyers lining up outside Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Hundreds of fans lined up outside Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai, waiting to get their hands on the new iPhone models.

In Delhi, outside the Apple Saket store, we witnessed a long line of buyers. Many had arrived early in the morning, hoping to be among the first to grab the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai’s Apple BKC store, the excitement was even bigger. A massive crowd gathered outside, with some fans reportedly waiting since last evening to secure their spot at the front of the line. As the doors opened, both stores kicked off the sale with the traditional Apple countdown.

The iPhone 16 series includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro models get larger displays, better performance and the upgraded cameras. However, the phones will not come with Apple Intelligence features out of the box.

The iPhone 16 series is now available for purchase across India, including Apple’s official online store, Apple retail locations, and authorised resellers. Fans who couldn’t make it to the stores today can still purchase the new iPhones online or through other outlets.

As the iPhone 16 series hits stores across India, here's a breakdown of the prices and some offers available for buyers:

iPhone 16 Series pricing and offers

iPhone 16: 128GB: ₹79,900 256GB: ₹89,900 512GB: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus: 128GB: ₹89,900 256GB: ₹99,900 512GB: ₹1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro: 128GB: ₹1,19,900 256GB: ₹1,29,900 512GB: ₹1,49,900 1TB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256GB: ₹1,44,900 512GB: ₹1,64,900 1TB: ₹1,84,900

Apple Trade-In: Customers can trade in their old iPhone or Android devices and receive up to ₹67,500 in credit towards the purchase of a new iPhone 16. The trade-in value depends on the model and condition of the phone.

HDFC Bank is offering up to ₹6,000 instant cashback on select models when purchasing with an HDFC Bank credit card or through EMI transactions. No-cost EMI options are available for up to 24 months through select banks.

Many authorised Apple resellers are offering exchange bonuses on older devices and providing bank offers. The Apple iPhones can also be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Croma and other authorised offline outlets as well.