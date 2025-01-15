'I wish to go to India': Read Steve Jobs' 1974 letter on India trip that sold for Rs 4.32 crore

A handwritten letter by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, written in 1974, has fetched $500,312 (around Rs 4.32 crore) at a Bonhams auction. The letter provides insight into Jobs' early years, highlighting his interest in India and spirituality.

Jobs wrote the letter to his childhood friend, Tim Brown, just before his 19th birthday. In it, he shares his thoughts on life, emotions, and his plan to visit India for the Kumbh Mela, a major religious gathering. He concludes the letter with "Shanti," a Hindu word for peace, reflecting his spiritual inclinations.

The letter was penned during a transformative period for Jobs, who was exploring Zen Buddhism and seeking spiritual clarity. His trip to India was motivated by a desire to experience its culture and teachings. In 1974, he travelled to India, initially planning to visit Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Uttarakhand, but found that the spiritual leader had passed away the previous year.

Despite this, Jobs stayed at Kainchi Dham, drawing inspiration from Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings. He spent seven months in India, embracing its culture and undergoing personal transformation. Upon returning to the US, he described himself as "unrecognisable" to his parents, adopting a new appearance influenced by his spiritual journey.

This visit to India had a lasting impact on Jobs, influencing his life philosophy and the minimalist design of Apple products.

Steve Jobs’ connection to India is echoed today by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, who is attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Known as "Kamala" by her spiritual guide, Swami Kailashanand Giri, Laurene is continuing her late husband’s spiritual journey.

Accompanied by a 40-member team, Laurene is engaging in meditation, Kriya Yoga, and Pranayama. Despite some health issues, she plans to participate in the sacred rituals of the Kumbh Mela, including bathing in the Ganga River, demonstrating her respect for Indian spirituality and personal growth.

The letter, which is reproduced below, offers a rare glimpse into Jobs' mind during a pivotal time in his life:

Tim I have read your letter many times / I do not know what to say. Many mornings have come and gone / people have came and went / I have loved and I have cried many times. /Somehow, though, beneath it all it doesn’t change - do you understand?

I am now living on a farm in the mountains between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz. I wish to go to India for the Kumba Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet. if you desire, and I am still here when you arrive (sic), we can come up here in the mountains together and you can tell me your thoughts and feelings, which I did not fully understand from your letter. There is a fire in the other room and i am getting cold here. I will end by saying I do not even know where to begin.



Shanti

Steve Jobs.