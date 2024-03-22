‘I’d rather take care of this planet’: Barack Obama says Amazon founder Jeff Bezos should worry about Earth before space

Former US President Barack Obama and tech mogul Jeff Bezos are engaged in a heated debate regarding the implications of ambitious plans to colonise the solar system on Earth's future.

At the recent 2024 POwR.Earth Summit in Paris, Obama criticised Silicon Valley magnates, including Bezos, for directing investments towards projects aimed at establishing human colonies beyond Earth's confines.

Elon Musk, the visionary behind SpaceX, kickstarted his aerospace venture with a substantial personal investment of approximately $100 million, while Bezos has likely poured between $7.5 billion and $20 billion into his own aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Obama expressed his reservations, stating, "I would rather us invest in taking care of this planet here," questioning the rationale behind plans to colonise Mars due to potential degradation of Earth's environment.

"When I hear some of the people talk about the plan to colonise Mars because the Earth environment may become so degraded that it becomes unliveable, I look at them like, what are you talking about?" Obama said.

In contrast, Bezos contends that space exploration offers a pathway for humanity's continued expansion while safeguarding Earth's finite resources. He highlighted improvements in literacy, poverty reduction, and declining infant mortality rates as indicators of progress, albeit at the expense of Earth's natural ecosystems.

Bezos, who co-founded Blue Origin, advocates for a future where humans reside in large space stations orbiting Earth, drawing necessary resources from celestial bodies such as asteroids and near-Earth objects. This vision, he believes, will alleviate pressure on Earth while facilitating human exploration and innovation.

Diverging from Musk's Mars-centric approach, Bezos envisions space stations as the primary habitat for humanity, with Earth serving as a destination for recreational visits akin to tourist spots like Yellowstone National Park.

"I would love to see a trillion humans living in the solar system," Bezos exclaimed, envisioning a future where the cosmos teems with human creativity and ingenuity, reminiscent of the Renaissance era.