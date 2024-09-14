'If we don't...': Sunita Williams explains how she’s managing bone loss and radiation in presser from ISS

Sunita Williams opened up about the toll of long-term space travel on the body in their first press conference since the 2025 return announcement from the International Space Station.

Addressing concerns about bone density loss, Williams explained the rigorous daily workout routine that helps her and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore mitigate the effects of extended time in space.

“If we don’t work out every day, we’ll lose bone density,” Williams said. She shared that her typical day starts at 6:30 a.m., while Wilmore wakes up even earlier at 4:30 a.m. Their exercise routine includes cardiovascular exercises, running on a treadmill, and strength training with machines to perform deadlifts and squats.

While the physical challenges are significant, Williams noted that the lack of gravity has its advantages. “There are no joint aches in space because there’s no pressure on any joint, which makes it very easy,” Wilmore added.

Both astronauts acknowledged the mental and emotional challenges of being away from home but emphasized their training in handling such difficulties. “It doesn’t matter when we get back home,” Wilmore said. “We work the best we can every single day at the ISS.”

Williams also shared how her perspective has shifted during her time in space. Reflecting on life aboard the ISS, she said, “It’s the one planet we have, and we should all really be happy that we’re here together because that’s it—that’s our place.”

Despite missing their families, both astronauts remained positive about their extended stay, noting that they are trained to handle unpredictable situations like the technical failures that delayed their return. After their spacecraft, the Starliner, developed technical issues, it returned to Earth without them. They are now scheduled to return next year aboard a SpaceX flight.

In addition to physical workouts, astronauts must contend with the unique environmental challenges of space, such as radiation exposure and the effects of microgravity. The ISS orbits 400 kilometers above Earth, where the astronauts are exposed to significantly higher levels of radiation, equivalent to what they would experience on Earth over the course of a year.

Williams and Wilmore have adapted to these conditions, including the physiological effects of microgravity, which causes fluid redistribution in the body, resulting in the round-faced puffiness often seen in astronauts.

The psychological toll of being isolated in space for an extended period is also considerable, but Williams and Wilmore continue to focus on their mission.