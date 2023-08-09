'I'm bullish on gaming, e-sports': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath is looking for companies to partner 

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has expressed his deep interest in the online gaming sector. In an exclusive interaction with Business Today's Bhavya Kaushal, the co-founder of the online stock trading platform revealed that he is exploring opportunities in the gaming sector.

Kamath believes that the gaming sector is on the rise and no other forms of content have shown such promise and growth.

Kamath, in an exclusive interaction with Business Today, explained it by saying that, "largely the rate of growth is very appealing. The gaming sector is growing significantly faster than other forms of content. The younger generation who are in their 20s now, or teenagers, seem a lot less enamoured by old-school content than I might have been in my generation."

He further explained that it is the interactive form of content that will gain traction. Kamath added, "Interactive engagement with a feedback loop seems to be the way forward. For many reasons, I'm bullish on gaming and e-sports."

Kamath's comment on online gaming comes a day after an elaborate post on X, formerly Twitter, where he shared his thoughts on the future of online gaming and gaming.

Interactive may be the form of content that works in the coming decade. #Esports may be the opportunity to invest in, not IPL teams/cricket, which cost as much as EPL football clubs today. In my limited experience, the younger gen. is less enamoured by cricket than my gen. was. pic.twitter.com/13AtdMOjOX — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 8, 2023

In a series of tweets, Kamath expressed his belief that interactive content may be the form of content that works in the coming decade and that Esports may be the opportunity to invest in, rather than IPL teams or cricket, which cost as much as EPL football clubs today. He also mentioned that, in his limited experience, the younger generation is less enamoured by cricket than his generation was.

In his tweet, Kamath posted a series of infographics showcasing the massive potential in the world of gaming, which is even bigger in terms of revenue than the music and movie industry combined.

