‘Imagination has no limits’: Tim Cook delivers final WWDC address as Apple CEO

Apple has wrapped up its WWDC 2026 keynote, which also marked Tim Cook's final keynote address as CEO of the company. At the end of the address, Cook shared his “personal note”, highlighting his time with Apple. The event marked an emotional conclusion to an era at Apple, as Cook will soon be handing over the crown to John Ternus.

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Tim Cook said, “Some of the greatest highlights of my time as CEO have been events like this. Sharing powerful new tools with all of you, and then seeing what you create with them.”

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“Imagination has no limits,” he added. He also reflected on Apple's impact and expressed optimism about its future. He said the new technologies unveiled at WWDC, along with future innovations, make him believe that Apple's best days are still ahead.

“Over the years, you have helped people connect, create, learn, and experience the world in extraordinary new ways. And with the incredible capabilities we introduced today, and so many more still to come, I truly believe the best is still ahead,” Cook said.

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“It's been the honour of a lifetime to help advance that mission with teams whose creativity, care, and conviction continue to make a lasting difference in people's lives,” he concluded at WWDC 2026.

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Cook was leading Apple for nearly 15 years, and brought the company from a $350 billion company to a $4 trillion company. He has played an integral role in Apple's success, from bringing Apple Music and iCloud to building custom silicon with M-series chips. He expanded Apple's product portfolio with wearable devices and built a secure ecosystem across services. Alongside devices and services, Cook also led Apple's AI era, and now the crown will be handed over to Apple's hardware lead, John Ternus, who will be stepping over as CEO, starting September 1, 2026.