'Inbox is 20% death threats': Indian-origin CEO of AI startup faces backlash for 84-hour workweeks

San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup Greptile and its Indian-origin CEO Daksh Gupta have drawn widespread criticism after Gupta’s candid tweet about the company’s intense work culture went viral. Gupta’s description of long hours, minimal work-life balance, and a high-pressure environment has sparked heated debates online about the ethics and sustainability of such practices in the tech industry.

In his initial tweet, Gupta explained that he is upfront with potential employees about what to expect at Greptile. “Recently, I started telling candidates right in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life balance. Typical workdays start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 p.m., often later, and we work Saturdays, sometimes also Sundays,” he wrote. This work schedule translates to over 84 hours a week for most employees. Gupta claimed his intent was to provide transparency so candidates could make informed decisions before joining the company.

The tweet quickly gained traction, garnering over 1.6 million views, and triggered a wave of criticism on social media. Many accused Gupta of exploiting workers and promoting a toxic work culture. One Twitter user questioned the benefits of such an approach, saying, “Transparency is great, but what makes you think this will make your company successful instead of giving weekends off to increase productivity?” Another commenter added, “If you’re not giving them large amounts of equity, why on earth would they do that?” Others criticised the impact such hours could have on employees’ mental health, with one remarking, “Nobody does great work without adequate sleep. Bad sleep leads to bad decisions and lousy products.”

Gupta responded to the backlash with a follow-up tweet, addressing both the criticisms and the intense reaction to his initial post. “Now that this is on the front page of Reddit and my inbox is 20% death threats and 80% job applications, here’s a follow-up,” he began. Acknowledging the concerns raised, he expressed sympathy for those who feel overworked and underpaid, particularly outside the US. “To everyone who is overworked and underpaid at their software jobs, especially outside the US, I feel for you, and I’m sorry this struck a nerve. The people that work here had six-figure, 20-hour/week jobs before this, and can go back to them any time.”

now that this is on the front page of reddit and my inbox is 20% death threats and 80% job applications, here’s a follow up



- to everyone who is overworked and underpaid at their software jobs esp outside the US, i feel for you, and i’m sorry this struck a nerve. the people… pic.twitter.com/RzAM75DiG2 — Daksh Gupta (@dakshgup) November 10, 2024

Gupta further clarified that the gruelling work culture at Greptile is a temporary measure during the company’s early, high-growth phase. “This way of working isn’t supposed to be forever because it isn’t sustainable. It’s the first year or two of a startup, which is like reaching escape velocity,” he wrote. Gupta also stated that as the company matures, it would adapt its work culture and hire employees with different needs. “As we mature, we’ll hire older, more experienced people who have families and can’t work 100 hours a week, and naturally we would adapt like any good organisation.”

Responding to allegations of racial bias in some of the backlash, Gupta rejected claims that his work ethos was influenced by his Indian heritage. “Lot of Indian hate coming from this post, so I want to clarify that I am like this not because I’m Indian but because I’m San Franciscan,” he wrote.

The response to Gupta’s follow-up tweet has been mixed. While some praised his transparency and willingness to engage with criticism, others remained sceptical about the sustainability of such an intense work environment. Some argued that such practices might deter diverse talent from joining the company and compromise the health and productivity of employees.

Despite the polarised reactions, Gupta’s statements have ignited a broader conversation about startup culture, the ethics of extreme work demands, and the trade-offs between rapid growth and employee wellbeing. As the debate continues, the future of Greptile and its controversial work practices remains to be seen.