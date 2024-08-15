scorecardresearch
Independence Day 2024: Google Doodle celebrates India's freedom with architecture theme doodle

On 15th August 2024, India marks its 78th Independence Day. Google unveils a special Doodle celebrating India's architectural heritage to commemorate the occasion.

Today, on 15th August 2024, India celebrates its 78th Independence Day. To mark this occasion, Google has unveiled a special Doodle with a theme that pays tribute to India's iconic architecture.

This year’s Doodle, created by illustrator Vrinda Zaveri, highlights the rich and diverse architectural heritage of India. The Doodle captures the essence of India's architectural splendour, reflecting the aesthetics found in buildings across the country. Google noted, "Homes, buildings, streets, and cars are decorated with the saffron, white, and green national flag — as seen in today’s artwork."

The Doodle features six doors and windows, symbolising the diversity and vibrancy of Indian architecture. It also includes an illustration of India's national bird, the Indian Peacock, adding a touch of cultural significance to the artwork.

Independence Day significance
India’s Independence Day commemorates the country’s liberation from nearly two centuries of colonial rule on 15th August 1947. The journey to independence was marked by civil disobedience, perseverance, and the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to securing the nation's freedom.

Google’s Doodle serves as a visual celebration of India’s architectural beauty and a reminder of the nation's enduring spirit of freedom.

Published on: Aug 15, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
