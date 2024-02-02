India Art Fair 2024: Artists use Apple iPad Pro, MacBook Pro to create digital artwork on ‘Force of Nature’

At the ongoing India Art Fair 2024, four multidisciplinary artists have showcased their artworks that they created using Apple iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. In addition to the exhibition by artists, Apple also hosted Today at Apple session where visitors were taught to draw self-portraits using Apple iPad.

Sadhna Prasad, a muralist and illustrator also portrayed her work called ‘I’ll Be Back’ at the art exhibition. She used Procreate and Procreate Dreams on iPad Pro to create a large-scale mural. It shows two worlds: One is the result of unsustainable living, and the other is the outcome if humanity reforms its ways. The artist is working with the Artivive app to turn the mural into an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience for the audience.

When asked about the best software that she’d recommend to the amateur artists, she stated, “I would definitely recommend Pro Create software. It is because it has made sketching very fun process because there's a lot you can experiment with. I recommend that you start by sketching reality, but also let your imagination through, and you can add things to it. Think of it as your arsenal. I think these tools are super strong for any artist.”

Artists Aaron “Myles” Pereira and Ameya Shinde showcased their artwork called Ornithoscope at the India Art Fair. Built entirely on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, the immersive audiovisual experience lets the audience explore changes in India’s avian biodiversity over the last 15 years.

Talking about technology playing a major role in the world of art, Myles told Tech Today, “Technology has always been around in the world of art, it is just that we are seeing it come out more now. In the future, I believe that the use of technology will be amplified, and it will help artists express themselves in new creative mediums. I believe that more mediums like VR and spatial audio are likely to come forward in art industry. It is going to morph the way we think of art and the way we narrate our stories through different mediums.”

When asked about the new AI tools like Bing’s image creator being largely available for everyone, he added, “I think AI tools are just new tools and artists are always going to leverage such tools to create better art rather than dehumanise and push them out of our lives completely.”

In addition to these, artist Dhruv Jani showcased a video game called ‘It Takes A Long Time To Grow A Mountain’ that sends players on a subterranean quest to discover the seed that spawned the Western Ghats mountain range. This game is designed and programmed on MacBook Pro with M3 Max.

Notably, you can check out these digital artworks at the India Art Fair that will end on February 4.

Also Read:

Apple iPhone, MacBook may get generative AI features later this year

Apple Valentine’s Day sale: Check discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, more