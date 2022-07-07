India gets a 120-inch laser TV; here's all you need to know

Hisense has introduced the 120L9G in India and it is, as the company claims, the world’s first premium 120-inch 4K smart laser TV. The Hisense 120L9G is priced at a whopping Rs 4,99,999 and is available on Amazon. It has launched with an introductory offer of three-year warranty and a 4K Fire TV Stick Max - this is available only for a limited period.

The device features a 120-inch ALR screen with 3000 lumens of brightness, 4K UHD picture quality support and 40W Dolby Atmos sound. It comes with built-in Alexa and promises features like Wide Colour Gamut Smooth motion support for sports, a Filmmaker Mode, along with TUV-certified blue light technology.

It also uses theyears triple colour laser technology (pure red, green, and blue lasers), a world-first, to reach 107 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space.

To save you from eye strain in case you come in too close, the Hisense 120L9G has a proximity sensor that reduces the brightness of the laser light source when it detects a body moving closer than 50cms from the screen.

“The sleek and aesthetically designed, Hisense 120L9G Smart Laser TV with Dolby Atmos and 120” ALR cinema screen will redefine the experience of watching movies and sporting events in the comfort of home. The ALR cinema screen provides exceptional colour accuracy with wide viewing angles,” the company said in the announcement.

“Hisense is the most awarded brand globally for Laser TV innovations. We have made rapid strides by amplifying our product range and with the launch of this industry-first large screen 4K Smart Laser TV we look forward to redefining the home cinema experience of our users in India,” said Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense India, speaking about the launch.

Also Read: OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro launched in India: Price, offers, specifications

Also Read: TCL launches Mini LED TV 4K with 144Hz refresh rate in India: Features, price and more