India is the 10th most affected country by cyberattacks in 2022 with healthcare sector most impacted: Report

In 2022, India is ranked 10 among the nations that witnessed the most cyber-attacks which should sound off alarms across the country. As per a report by the Indian Future Foundation, no sector was spared as these cyberattacks impacted companies of varying sizes across all sectors.

As per the report, “Majority of the attacks are observed in Data centres/IT/ITeS sector, followed by Manufacturing and Finance sectors. Ransomware groups have also targeted critical infrastructure in H1 2022 including Oil and gas, Transport, Power.”

In India, the healthcare sector was one of the most affected sectors. Back in November 2022, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi fell victim to a ransomware attack. This attack encrypted critical data, including patient records, medical images and financial information. This led to the shutdown of its IT systems.

The report also revealed that ransomware attacks have increased by 51 per cent globally in the first half of 2022 as compared to 2021.

Here are a few tips that organisations can follow to safeguard themselves from ransomware.

The organisations should leverage open-source cybersecurity tools and affordable software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. They help in strengthening the security measures. Another thing that they can consider is to partner with services providers like Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) who specialise in security and can offer expert guidance and monitoring.

They can also team up with Managed IT Service Providers (MSPs) that handle various IT tasks, including security. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Vendors are other service providers that can be beneficial for company security, as they focus on identifying and mitigating security threats in real time.

The organisations should also invest in backups and endpoint protection. As per the report, “Regularly back up your essential data. This can be a lifesaver in case of a ransomware attack, enabling you to restore your systems and data.”

