Business Today
WhatsApp for Android to get hands-free voice mode for Meta AI chatbot

Users will soon be able to have two-way conversations with Meta AI using their voice.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Voice Mode feature for its Meta AI chatbot on Android devices. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, this feature will enable users to engage in two-way conversations with the AI chatbot using their voice.

Voice Mode Interface

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo reveal the interface for Meta AI Voice Mode. The feature appears to be accessible through a long press of the Meta AI button, located above the New Chat icon. Alternatively, users can activate the hands-free mode by tapping on a waveform icon next to the text field within the Meta AI chat.

A bottom sheet displays the Meta AI voice mode with controls for speaker, mute, and disconnecting voice mode.

Multiple Voices and Free Access

Previous reports suggest that the Voice Mode will offer ten different voices, potentially with variations in accents, tonalities, and genders. It remains unclear whether multiple languages will be supported.

While both OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice Mode and Google Gemini Live offer similar two-way voice communication features, they are currently exclusive to paid subscribers. If WhatsApp launches its hands-free voice mode, it could become the first major platform to offer this functionality for free.

Availability

The Meta AI Voice Mode feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.18, but it is not currently visible to beta testers. The official rollout date for the feature remains unknown.

Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 6:23 AM IST
