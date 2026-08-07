Gujarat’s Morbi 'waving well' mystery: Experts explain why water moved for days like ocean waves

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Water moved for days, then suddenly stopped

According to local officials, the movement first appeared after the region witnessed heavy rainfall. The water continued to surge through Sunday and Monday, briefly became calm on Tuesday, and then started moving again on Wednesday evening, attracting people from nearby villages eager to witness the mysterious sight. The sudden return of the waves fuelled rumours across the region, with some villagers fearing it could be a sign of an impending earthquake.

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#WATCH | Morbi, Gujarat: An unusual incident has been reported in Virparda village, Morbi taluka, where a farm well has been showing wave-like movement. The District Collector has ordered a detailed report from the groundwater research team.



Collector Swapnil Khare says, "...… pic.twitter.com/hnFamPfBoW — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

Experts rule out earthquake

Morbi District Collector Swapnil Khare said the district geology team's preliminary inspection suggests the movement is likely caused by air trapped beneath the groundwater.

"The District geology team visited there and stated that the movement in the well was due to the air trap below the water. People should stay away from any rumours or reports spreading fear," Khare told ANI.

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District geologist Jagdish Vadher attributed the phenomenon to recent heavy rainfall and groundwater recharge.

"This is due to the groundwater recharge. The phenomenon is witnessed amid heavy rainfall. Secondly, the well is on the roadside with a wind flow, so there is a fluctuation. There is no seismic activity or earthquake," Vadher told ANI.

Vadher added that the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) had also been consulted and confirmed that there is no active fault line or seismic activity in the area. A team from the Gujarat Groundwater Department is expected to conduct a detailed scientific investigation before submitting a final report.

Locals link it to sea tides

While scientists are pointing towards hydrogeological reasons, many locals have their own explanation.

Since Morbi district lies relatively close to Gujarat's coastline, several villagers believe the well's behaviour is influenced by the Arabian Sea's high and low tides. According to this local belief, underground water channels connected to coastal aquifers may cause the well water to rise and move in sync with tidal changes.

However, this remains a public belief and has not been confirmed by officials or scientists. Experts have so far maintained that the preliminary evidence points to groundwater recharge, trapped air beneath the water and local geological conditions rather than tidal influence.

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From curiosity to viral attraction

The strange sight has transformed the quiet farm into a tourist attraction, with hundreds of people gathering to watch the water churn like miniature sea waves. The administration has barricaded the area and appealed to visitors not to spread rumours while experts complete their investigation.