India puts Starlink launch on hold amid security concerns linked to West Asia conflict: Report

India has put the brakes on Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, with security agencies withholding the final approvals needed for the company to begin operations in the country, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The move comes amid growing concerns within the Indian government over the use of Starlink terminals during the conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance, raising questions about New Delhi's ability to regulate a foreign-controlled communications network during periods of geopolitical tension.

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Final security clearance

According to the report, Starlink had secured a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in India nearly a year ago, allowing the company to enter agreements and prepare for commercial operations. However, the licence represented only one stage of a broader regulatory process.

Security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs have reportedly withheld the final clearances required for Starlink to launch its services in India.

The concerns intensified following reports that Starlink terminals were being used during the Middle East conflict despite the company not being licensed to operate in Iran. Indian authorities are said to be worried about their ability to exercise control over a US-based satellite internet operator during times of international conflict and geopolitical uncertainty.

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Security questions

According to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg News, Starlink conducted security demonstrations last year that were reviewed by telecom authorities and a dedicated security panel.

However, Indian officials have since sought additional compliance measures and raised further questions regarding how the company would ensure adherence to India's security requirements, especially given SpaceX's global operations and US ownership.

The report noted that Indian authorities have adopted a more cautious approach toward the satellite communications sector following the Iran conflict.

"The concern reflects a broader unease about relying on overseas-controlled communications infrastructure amid rising geopolitical uncertainty," Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Starlink deal

The report stated that Starlink has continued discussions with Indian authorities and has submitted affidavits emphasizing compliance with local data storage requirements.

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The company has also established infrastructure within India, including around 10 gateways and a hub in Mumbai. Senior SpaceX executives have reportedly met government officials and ministers periodically in an effort to move the approval process forward.

However, India remains reluctant to grant a full green light until security-related concerns are resolved.

Spectrum pricing proposal

The impasse has also delayed a satellite spectrum pricing framework required for commercial launches by both Starlink and its domestic rivals.

According to Bloomberg News, while the Department of Telecommunications has finalized the framework, it has not yet been sent to the Union Cabinet for approval.

The delay represents a setback for Starlink's expansion plans in one of the world's largest underserved broadband markets and underscores the increasingly complex geopolitical and regulatory challenges facing satellite internet operators globally.