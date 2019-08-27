India second biggest market for Automation Anywhere

Leading global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform Automation Anywhere said India is currently their second biggest revenue generator after the United States. Global capabilities centers, service providers and Indian enterprises form the largest base of the company's customers in India. Without disclosing exact investments, the company said it would expand its footprint by opening four new offices in India. It also intends to increase its work force to 3,000 by end-2019 and double its workforce across India, Middle East and Africa or IMEA.

Automation Anywhere will strengthen its presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Vadodara and open new offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. Currently, it has three engineering centers in India - two in Bangalore and one in Vadodara. It plans to open a new product engineering center in Pune by the end of the year to expand R&D capabilities. "As organizations seek to lower operating costs and improve employee productivity with RPA, India possesses tremendous opportunity for our company," said Ankur Kothari, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere.

According to a Gartner report an estimated 90 per cent of large and mid-size organizations will have at least one process supported by RPA by 2021. Automation Anywhere which currently deploys around 1.4 million bots globally plans to double this by 2020. "We are building the world's most efficient and intuitive end-to-end intelligent RPA platform, and over the next year, we anticipate deploying more than one million bots across India and Middle East to help more companies discover, deploy and scale RPA to drive extraordinary human potential" added Ankur.

IMEA remains the fastest growing region for Automation Anywhere. The region has grown nearly 200 per cent year-over-year with over 3,000 global enterprise customers using the company's platform. Along with its expansion the company also launched the Bot Store, an industry's first online marketplace for preconfigured downloadable RPA bots - now with more than 550 different software bots developed by external developers on Automation Anywhere's platform.

"Business and technology decision makers heavily depend on AI driven RPA technology to augment their processes and thus enable efficient business models that allows enterprises to scale at a much faster pace" said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President - IMEA Automation Anywhere. The company also said its education and certification division- Automation Anywhere University (AAU), has trained more than 350,000 developers, business analysts, partners and students in RPA. The global programme is run by more than 65 authorized training partners and in over 300 academic institutions.

"The kinds of skills companies require in the next 3-5 years are going to shift, with profound implications for career paths that workers will need to pursue as RPA continues its trajectory," said Sundar Nagarathnam, Senior Vice President, Automation Anywhere. The company recently signed an agreement with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants which serves the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to offer RPA training to over 650,000 members, in addition to large training partners like NIIT, Fast Lane and Pasona.

