India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: How to watch LIVE match on mobile, TV

The much-anticipated final of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and Australia is scheduled for today. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India secured its spot in the final after a convincing victory over New Zealand by 70 runs.
The excitement for this match is sky-high, especially in India. This is evident from the surge in return ticket fares from major Indian cities to Ahmedabad. Prices for November 19 and 20 have seen a tenfold increase, with fares going beyond Rs 80,000, which is more expensive than return tickets to many popular destinations in Europe.
Guest list
The match is expected to be graced by several dignitaries and cricket legends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Cup-winning Captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, and even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are expected to attend. Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh are also likely to be present.
When and where to watch
The final match will commence at 2 pm (IST), with the toss taking place at 1:30 pm. The match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free. TV or laptop viewers will need a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The match will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on TV. You can tune into these channels to watch the match: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.
How to watch in different countries
Teams for the Final
The Indian team for the World Cup 2023 includes Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Prasid.
The Australian team comprises David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.
Also read: ‘We gave everyone role clarity’: Rohit Sharma on preparation of team before the World Cup
Also read: ‘India should win...’: Astrologer’s prediction on World Cup final against Australia
Also Watch: Hot stocks for next week: Cochin Shipyard, BMW Industries, Gujarat Pipavav, Mazagon Dock and more
Also Watch: India vs Australia World Cup Final: Rohit Sharma-led Team India vs Pat Cummins-led Australia; squads, live streaming details, toss timing, pitch report, win probability, IND vs AUS head-to-head record
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today