India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: How to watch LIVE match on mobile, TV

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: How to watch LIVE match on mobile, TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Cup-winning Captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, and even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are expected to attend

The Cricket World Cup 2023 Final will begin at 2 PM The Cricket World Cup 2023 Final will begin at 2 PM
SUMMARY
  • The match is expected to be graced by several dignitaries and cricket legends
  • Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh are also likely to be present
  • The final match will commence at 2 pm (IST), with the toss taking place at 1:30 pm

The much-anticipated final of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and Australia is scheduled for today. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India secured its spot in the final after a convincing victory over New Zealand by 70 runs.

The excitement for this match is sky-high, especially in India. This is evident from the surge in return ticket fares from major Indian cities to Ahmedabad. Prices for November 19 and 20 have seen a tenfold increase, with fares going beyond Rs 80,000, which is more expensive than return tickets to many popular destinations in Europe.

Guest list

The match is expected to be graced by several dignitaries and cricket legends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, World Cup-winning Captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, and even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are expected to attend. Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh are also likely to be present.

When and where to watch

The final match will commence at 2 pm (IST), with the toss taking place at 1:30 pm. The match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free. TV or laptop viewers will need a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The match will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on TV.  You can tune into these channels to watch the match: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch in different countries

  • Afghanistan: Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
  • Australia: Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
  • Bangladesh: GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
  • Canada: Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Caribbean Islands: ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
  • Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+
  • Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
  • Malaysia: Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport
  • Pakistan: PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, JazzPakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
  • Singapore: HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
  • Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
  • South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
  • UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
  • USA: WillowTV, ESPN+ app

Teams for the Final

The Indian team for the World Cup 2023 includes Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Prasid.

The Australian team comprises David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Published on: Nov 19, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
