India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: When, Where, How to Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final match will take place at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

SUMMARY
  • Return ticket fares from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and more to Ahmedabad have increased by tenfold on November 19-20
  • It is expected that PM Narendra Modi in addition to World-Cup winning Captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni will attend the cricket match
  • IND vs AUS final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final match will take place on November 19. After defeating New Zealand by 70 runs, India has made its place in ICC World Cup 2023 Finals against Australia. The final match is set to take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.  

The craze for this match is at its peak currently, especially in India. Return ticket fares from major cities in India to Ahmedabad have witnessed an unprecedented hike between November 19 and 20. Routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata to Ahmedabad displayed substantial price surges, with return fares ranging between Rs 35,000 to Rs 80,000, marking a tenfold increase compared to usual rates.

It is expected that PM Narendra Modi, in addition to World-Cup winning Captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, will attend the match. Even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been invited to watch the cricket match at the stadium. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and more are also expected to be in attendance.

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: How to watch it for free on November 19 

The IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 final match will take place at 2 pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 1.30 pm on November 19. Just like other matches, this upcoming final match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free. For those watching on TV or laptop will need to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

This match will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on TV.

IND vs AUS 

Back in 2003, India competed against Australia and end up losing to them. An old video from that match has surfaced on the internet and all the Indian cricket fans are now even more excited for the two teams to go against each other again. They are expecting that it is about time that the current Indian Cricket team take revenge for the 2003 defeat.

One user wrote on X, “Time for revenge @BCCI to fully recover from 2003’s Humiliating defeat.”

India Cricket World Cup 2023 team 

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Prasid

Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 team 

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Published on: Nov 17, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
