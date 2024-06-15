Indian Army receives first batch of 'Nagastra-1' suicide drones: A new era in warfare

Underscoring the growing importance of drone technology in modern warfare, the Indian Army has taken delivery of its first batch of indigenously developed "suicide drones," dubbed "Nagastra-1." These high-tech drones, designed for precision strikes on enemy targets, represent a significant leap forward in India's defense capabilities.

Manufactured by Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries, the Nagastra-1 is a type of "loitering munition." This means it can hover over a designated area, identifying and locking onto targets before launching a precise attack, even mid-flight.

The drones, weighing approximately 9 kg, are equipped with GPS-enabled guidance systems for accurate targeting within a 2-meter radius. With an endurance of 30 minutes and a range of up to 30 km, the Nagastra-1 can carry a 1 kg warhead, with an upgraded version capable of delivering a 2.2 kg payload over longer distances.

Crucially, these drones are reusable. If a mission is aborted or a target is not identified, the Nagastra-1 can return to base and land safely using a parachute recovery mechanism.

The Indian Army's acquisition of the Nagastra-1 aligns with a global trend toward drone-based warfare. Recent examples include Ukraine's use of drones against Russian targets and Yemen's Houthi group's drone attacks on maritime vessels.

India's focus on drone technology is further evident in its recent deal with the US to acquire armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from General Atomics, which will be assembled in India, boosting the country's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.