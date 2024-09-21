Indian IT companies resume campus hiring after a year-long pause

After a nearly year-long hiatus, Indian IT companies are returning to college campuses for recruitment drives, signalling a revival in the industry. This renewed focus on campus hiring comes as businesses show signs of recovery and demand for specialised tech talent increases.

Unlike previous years, where bulk hiring of entry-level engineers was the norm, IT companies are now seeking skilled programmers and digital specialists in areas like cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Salaries for these specialised roles range from Rs. 6 to 9 lakh, significantly higher than entry-level positions.

Hiring Plans

Major IT firms like IBM, Infosys, TCS, and LTIMindtree have already visited campuses for the initial phase of placements, which began in July. TCS plans to hire 40,000 freshers, while Infosys aims to recruit 15,000 to 20,000 fresh graduates through campus and off-campus drives.

Wipro, after a four-quarter break from campus recruitment, is also returning with plans to hire 10,000 to 12,000 freshers this financial year. "After a break of one year, we will return to the campuses with which we have partnerships," said Wipro HR head Saurabh Govil. "Additionally, we will look at off-campus hiring to onboard the same number for next year as well.”

The selection process for campus placements has become more rigorous, with higher cut-off scores and a greater emphasis on specialised skills and certifications.

"The cut-off to sit for the placement season has risen to 70% from 60% last year," said Shailendra Vidhate, training and placement officer at the engineering college of the NMIMS group.

Beyond Traditional Hiring Practices

Companies are moving beyond traditional coding tests to assess candidates, now evaluating social media profiles and relevant certifications to gain a holistic understanding of their skills and background.

The resurgence of campus recruitment and the focus on high-demand skills suggest a promising employment outlook for recent engineering graduates, particularly those with specialised knowledge in emerging technologies like cloud, data, and AI.