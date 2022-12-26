Indian-origin MIT scholar makes bold bid to become Twitter CEO, asks Elon Musk to choose him

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT PhD and "the inventor of email", has expressed his interest in becoming the CEO of Twitter in a tweet to Elon Musk. In his message, Ayyadurai highlighted his credentials, including four degrees from MIT and claims to have created seven successful high-tech software companies. He also requested information on the process to apply for the CEO position at Twitter.

Ayyadurai's tweet quickly gained attention, with many users responding with their support for his candidacy. Some praised his achievements and experience in the tech industry, while others expressed skepticism about his chances of actually becoming the CEO of Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether Ayyadurai's tweet will lead to any further action, but it has certainly sparked a conversation among Twitter users about his potential as a leader of the popular social media platform. Elon Musk is currently the CEO of the social media platform and plans to stay put in this position till the time he finds a suitable replacement. Musk conducted a Twitter poll last week asking his followers if he should quit the CEO position. He announced that he will stick to the results of the poll. Over 57 per cent of the voters opted for 'Yes'.

Elon Musk is actively looking for a new executive to replace him as Twitter CEO. The billionaire has repeatedly claimed that the position can only be taken up by someone who 'loves pain'. A popular YouTuber MrBeast also approached Musk with the idea to give him Twitter's leadership. Musk did not outright reject the idea.

