Indian-origin tech billionaire Vinod Khosla takes on Elon Musk for spreading false claims over land dispute

Billionaire tech giants Vinod Khosla and Elon Musk are locked in a public feud that has escalated over various topics, including land rights, immigration, and political differences. This time, the clash began when Musk criticised Khosla’s controversial fight over public access to Martins Beach in California.

It started when Elon Musk posted a modified image on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting Khosla had restricted public access to Martins Beach, with a sign reading 'No plebs allowed. Property of Vinod Khosla.' This was a dig at Khosla’s 16-year legal battle to block public access to the beach after purchasing the land in 2008. Khosla responded, demanding an apology, accusing Musk of spreading misinformation, and calling out his 'irresponsible behaviour.'

Musk's jab reignited a broader feud between the two billionaires, who have publicly disagreed on several issues over the past few months.

You owe me an apology for spreading falsehoods. I think this post of yours needs a community comment for being a fraudulent photo. I have never put up this sign or anything even remotely like this. I presume it is AI generated but you can verify that. It will help X if we can… https://t.co/5PVE8uxDpH — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) September 22, 2024

Khosla’s legal fight dates back to 2008 when he bought a $32.5 million property near San Francisco that included access to Martins Beach. The previous owner allowed the public to use the beach in exchange for paid parking. Khosla put up 'no trespassing' signs in 2010, blocking the only road to the beach, arguing that as a private property owner, he had the right to restrict access.

California's State Lands Commission disagreed, stating that the public had historically accessed the beach via that road and should continue to do so under state law. Khosla’s appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected in 2018, but the legal battle is ongoing, with a new trial set for April 2024 after a judge refused to dismiss the state’s lawsuit against Khosla last week.

The beach access dispute is just the latest in a series of conflicts between Musk and Khosla. They have clashed over political candidates, artificial intelligence, and immigration policies. Recently, Musk criticised Khosla for backing a plan to allow 'unvetted migrants' into the U.S. while allegedly blocking public access to his beach, calling him a hypocrite. Khosla fired back, clarifying that he supports legal immigration but opposes illegal immigration.

Their disagreements have also extended into the realm of AI development. Khosla’s venture firm invested in OpenAI, while Musk, an early supporter of the company, has since parted ways and now leads a competing AI project. The two have exchanged jabs over OpenAI’s direction, with Musk accusing Khosla of not understanding the situation and Khosla calling Musk's actions 'sour grapes.'

Musk is no stranger to public spats. He’s used X to engage in disputes with politicians and fellow billionaires, frequently making headlines for his comments. From trading insults with Scottish politician Humza Yousaf to criticising British and Canadian leaders, Musk’s outspoken nature often draws attention—and controversy.

While this latest exchange between Musk and Khosla centres on beach access, it is part of a much larger feud over political, business, and societal issues. With both billionaires deeply entrenched in the tech world and public life, their differences are likely to continue playing out on a grand stage.