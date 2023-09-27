Indian tax officers visit Lenovo's factory, Bengaluru office

Officials from the Indian income tax department conducted visits to both a factory owned by Lenovo, the Chinese PC maker, located in the union territory of Puducherry, as well as one of its offices situated in Bengaluru city on Wednesday. This visit was undertaken as part of an ongoing inquiry, according to two sources who spoke with Reuters.

During their visit, the tax officials thoroughly examined the laptops belonging to Lenovo employees, as disclosed by one of the sources. Additionally, they made efforts to establish contact with Lenovo's senior management both during and after the visit, as part of their investigative efforts, the source further revealed.

Lenovo, in response to these developments, confirmed the visit and expressed its commitment to cooperate fully with the authorities, providing any necessary support. The company stated, "We adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations, and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business."

The specific reason for the tax officials' visit was not immediately evident.

Earlier on the same day, Reuters had reported that tax officers had also visited the facilities of contract manufacturer Flex Ltd in the state of Tamil Nadu.

