Indians embrace wanderlust, Uber data reveals surge in overseas travel

Indians are catching the travel bug like never before, and their preferred mode of transport in foreign lands hints at a growing appetite for exploration and comfort. Uber, the popular ride-hailing giant, released data today showcasing a remarkable surge in overseas trips taken by India-registered users in 2023.

According to Uber's insights, Indians journeyed to nearly 1,000 cities spanning 68 countries last year, demonstrating a significant increase in their travel footprint. While the list of explored destinations expanded significantly, the top three most frequented countries remained consistent: the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The data further reveals that summer holidays remain a peak travel period, likely due to school and college breaks offering families extended time for vacations. May emerged as the busiest month for international travel in 2023, a shift from June in the previous year.

"Indians have been breaking all travel records over the past couple of years, and it’s heartwarming to see how Uber continues to be their trusted last-mile partner in these travels," remarked Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia. "Be it the familiarity when landing at an airport in a new city, or the safety when riding late at night, it’s a huge mark of trust for us to see Indians book an Uber for their overseas travels.”

Interestingly, the data unveiled that Indians tend to embark on longer journeys while abroad, with average Uber trip distances being 25% higher compared to their rides within India. Furthermore, Indian travellers displayed a willingness to embrace diverse ride options, trying out 21 different Uber products across various countries. This included eco-conscious choices like Comfort Electric (premium EVs) and Multimodal Transit (integrating public transport like trains), in addition to the widely popular UberX.

Adding a touch of luxury to their overseas adventures, some Indians even found themselves chauffeured in high-end vehicles, including Porsche Cayennes, Jaguar F-PACEs, and even a Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The data underscores a clear trend: Indians are not just travelling more, they are venturing further, staying longer, and seeking comfort and convenience along the way.