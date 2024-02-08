Indians looking for 5G, better camera, better battery in new smartphones: Study

A recent study by CyberMedia Research (CMR) highlights a surging demand for 5G technology, superior camera quality, and extended battery life among consumers. Notably, emerging brands iQOO and LAVA are challenging the dominance of established players, with iQOO being recommended by 75 per cent of users and LAVA by 68 per cent, showcasing a change in consumer perception towards these brands.

The survey covered consumers and retailers across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Jabalpur, Ranchi and Madurai. It surveyed over 500 smartphone users and 250 retailers. It suggests that consumers are increasingly prioritising features such as 5G compatibility, found to be important for 70 per cent of respondents, camera enhancements (68 per cent), and longer-lasting batteries (66 per cent).

This shift in preferences is also reflected in the daily usage patterns of smartphone users, who spend an average of 67 minutes on social media, 59 minutes watching reels, and 57 minutes chatting. The demand for entertainment, including video streaming, music, and gaming, underscores the need for devices with robust performance capabilities.

The study also reveals varying satisfaction levels across brands, with realme and Vivo scoring below 50 per cent, primarily due to dissatisfaction with camera performance, battery life, and perceived value for money. This dissatisfaction is leading consumers to consider switching brands, highlighting the importance of 5G capability as a key factor for 70 per cent of those looking for new devices.

Among the brands gaining positive momentum, iQOO stands out for its high recommendation rate, followed by LAVA, which has notably increased its credibility by 20 per cent over the past year.

Retailer feedback aligns with the shifting consumer preferences, with 77 per cent recognising the changing market dynamics. The anticipation around 5G technology, positive sentiments towards the "Make in India" initiative, and the expected rise in demand for AI solutions in smartphones further indicate the evolving landscape of the Indian smartphone market.

