'Indians organise yourselves': Bryan Johnson calls India’s air pollution a bigger threat than cancer

US tech entrepreneur and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson has sparked controversy in India after walking out of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast due to poor air quality. As discussions around his stance continue on social media, Johnson has doubled down on his criticism, warning that India’s pollution crisis poses a greater health threat than cancer.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson urged Indians to take immediate action to tackle the problem. “A firestorm of debate has ignited in India since I walked off a podcast due to the poor air quality. Indians, organise yourselves and take action. You will do more to improve India’s health by cleaning up the air than by curing cancer,” Johnson wrote.

Along with his statement, he shared a viral meme comparing his use of a face mask indoors at a relatively moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) of 120 to a child in Delhi waking up without any visible discomfort despite the city’s significantly worse air conditions.

Johnson, known for his longevity-focused lifestyle, left the podcast mid-recording, citing the indoor AQI of 120, which later rose to 130 with PM2.5 levels at 75 micrograms per cubic meter—equivalent to smoking 3.4 cigarettes over 24 hours.

The millionaire described eye irritation, throat discomfort, and a skin rash after spending just three days in India, arguing that poor air quality is dangerously normalised in the country.

“People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask, which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing,” he wrote.

Johnson also questioned India’s leadership on its approach to tackling pollution, arguing that air quality should be treated as a national emergency.

“The evidence shows that India would improve the health of its population more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers,” he added.

Indians, organize yourselves and take action. You will do more to improve India's health by cleaning up the air than by curing cancer. — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) February 7, 2025

India consistently ranks among the most polluted countries globally, with cities like Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida frequently recording hazardous AQI levels. Health experts have long linked prolonged exposure to poor air quality to respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and reduced life expectancy.