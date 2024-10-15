India's satellite spectrum debate: Airtel aligns with Elon Musk, Reliance Jio favours auction

Airtel has shared its view on the ongoing debate about how satellite broadband spectrum should be allocated in India. The debate involves Elon Musk's Starlink and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. Airtel has repeated its support for the administrative allocation of satellite spectrum, saying it has always backed technologies that help connect remote parts of India.

Related Articles

In its statement, Airtel said, "We have always supported satellite communication services to connect remote areas for maritime, aviation, defence, and disaster recovery needs." The company also mentioned its partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb, which has a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. They aim to provide satellite services in India and Africa and have already built two ground stations in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, waiting for regulatory approval to start services.

Airtel added that companies wanting to offer satellite services to urban and retail customers need to get licences through the usual process and buy spectrum. This means satellite operators should follow the same rules as regular telecom companies, such as getting licences, buying spectrum, meeting rollout requirements, and paying taxes and fees. Airtel also said that mobile operators and satellite operators can work together to expand internet access to areas that still lack connectivity.

Airtel's statement comes during a disagreement between Starlink and Reliance Jio about how to assign satellite broadband spectrum in India. Jio wants the spectrum to be auctioned, saying it would ensure fair competition. On the other hand, Elon Musk's Starlink argues that auctioning this spectrum would be against established international norms set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Airtel supports Starlink's preference for administrative allocation, which it sees as a good way to complement existing telecom networks and meet special needs like defence and backhaul in remote areas. According to Airtel, the spectrum for satellite services should be assigned administratively, with some exceptions for disaster management and government use.

Bharti Airtel Limited believes that satellite communications can help bridge the connectivity gap in India, especially in areas where regular telecom networks cannot reach. Airtel is hopeful that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will consider this position when finalising the new rules for satellite communication under India's Telecom Act.