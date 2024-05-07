India's tablet market sees significant growth in Q1 2024 with Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Xiaomi in lead

India's tablet market observed a notable rise in the first quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in 5G tablets. A report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) states that the shipments of 5G tablets increased by 130 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The overall tablet market saw an 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and an impressive 18 per cent year-on-year increase.

Related Articles

Premium segment surge

There was a 47 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in tablets priced between Rs 20,000- Rs 30,000, signaling a trend toward more high-end devices. Despite the surge in 5G, Wi-Fi tablets still held a significant 52 per cent market share

Leading brands

Samsung reclaimed its top spot with a dominant 37 per cent market share, thanks to strong business-to-business deals and popular models like the Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.



Apple maintained a solid performance with a 21 per cent market share, driven by the success of its iPad 10 and 9 series.



Lenovo followed closely, securing the third spot with a 17 per cent market share, with its Tab M10 Gen 3 and Tab M11 models playing a crucial role.



Xiaomi showed exceptional growth, increasing its shipments by over 900 per cent year-on-year, largely due to the popularity of its Xiaomi Pad 6.

Market outlook for 2024

CMR anticipates a steady 5-10 per cent growth throughout the year, spurred by ongoing technological innovations such as faster processors and the adoption of OLED displays. This growth is expected to be supported further by new government and educational initiatives post-general elections.

Menka Kumari from CMR highlights the impact of the rapid 5G rollout and the expanding availability of feature-rich tablets at various price points. "The increasing consumer interest in future-proofing with 5G technology, coupled with economic resilience, suggests strong potential for continued growth in the tablet market," she stated.