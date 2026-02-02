Indonesia restores access to Elon Musk’s Grok under ‘conditional’ approval

Indonesia government restores access to Elon Musk’s Artificial intelligence chatbot Grok after nearly a month of being banned in the country. According to an AP report, the restoration of access will be conditional and subject to rigorous government oversight. X (formerly Twitter) has also reported to comply with country laws and

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On January 10, 2026, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs issued a temporary ban order as Grok reported generating sexually explicit and non-consensual AI images. The issue attracted global scrutiny, and the platform remained blocked in Indonesia for about 3 weeks until Musk pledged implement technical safeguards.

The AP report stated that the company has taken steps to tackle the misuse of Grok’s AI image generation service by restricting access to certain tools. In a written statement provided on Sunday, the company commits to service improvements and compliance with the communications ministry

Alexander Sabar, the ministry's director general of digital space supervision, has said that X’s claims will be closely tested and verified by the authorities so that it does not violate the country's laws. In addition, the ministry will also keep track of any illegal content and violations of child protection on the platform.

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Sabar said, “If inconsistencies or further violations are found in its implementation, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs will not hesitate to take corrective action, including suspending access to services again.”

Indonesia’s ban on X’s Grok created a major statement across the country, and we also noticed a policy domino effect. The temporary ban was also witnessed in Malaysia and the Philippines, compelling xAI to comply with local laws.

While access has been restored in all three nations, the platforms remain under 'strict supervision,' and any further lapses could trigger an immediate and permanent reinstatement of the restrictions.