Infinix Zero Flip 5G design and specs leaked ahead of launch

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Zero Flip 5G, as teased in an official announcement on X. While the exact launch date remains unknown, leaked promotional images and retailer leaks have revealed key design details and specifications of the upcoming device.

Stylish Clamshell Design

Leaked promotional images, shared by Vietnam-based retailer Queen Mobile on Facebook, showcase the Infinix Zero Flip 5G in black and pink colour options. The phone sports a classic clamshell foldable design with a rectangular cover display and two rear camera units. A distinctive marble-like pattern adorns the bottom half of the rear panel, adding a touch of visual flair.

Leaked Specifications

According to the leaked information, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to feature:

Displays: A 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED main screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Processor: A MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC.

Memory and Storage: LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Software: Android 14-based XOS 14.5 with AI-powered features.

Cameras: A dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 10.8-megapixel secondary sensor. A 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras are said to support 4K video recording at 30fps.

Battery: A 4,590mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support.

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Audio: Dual stereo speakers with DTS, Hi-Res Audio, and TUV certification.

Infinix's First Foldable

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G marks the company's first foray into the foldable smartphone market, signalling its intention to compete in the increasingly popular foldable segment.

The launch of the Zero Flip 5G comes on the heels of Infinix's upcoming release of the Zero 40 5G in India.