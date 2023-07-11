Infinix ZEROBOOK 13 laptop launched with Core i9 variant, see price and full specs

Infinix has unveiled the ZEROBOOK 13th Gen laptop. The new laptop is now available for purchase on Flipkart, starting from July 11, 2023.

The ZEROBOOK 13 is offered in three variants, catering to different requirements. The lineup includes the Core i9 - 32+1TB model, which starts at an introductory price of Rs 81990. For those seeking excellent performance at a more affordable price point, the Core i7 – 16+512GB and Core i7- 32+1TB models are available at RFs 64,999 and Rs 69,990 respectively. The ZEROBOOK Core i5 version, offering a balance of performance and value, is priced at only Rs 51990 and comes in the 16+512GB configuration.

The ZEROBOOK 13 boasts a sleek and lightweight design, with a slim metal body measuring just 16.9mm in thickness. Its 15.6" FHD display delivers a peak brightness of 400 nits. The laptop offers exceptional performance with its unique Overboost Switch, which allows users to choose between ECO Mode, BAL Mode, and OVERBOOST Mode based on their computing needs. The base variant, i9, is claimed to be 40 per cent faster than the industry average, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience.

To ensure optimal performance, the ZEROBOOK 13 features the ICE STORM 2.0 Upgraded Dual-fan Cooling System. This innovative cooling system includes 0.25mm Thinner Shark Blades, 2x69mm fans, and 79 blades, providing better thermal management even during intensive usage. The laptop also offers productivity features such as face tracking technology, enabling users to enhance their efficiency and convenience.

Equipped with a high-capacity 70Wh battery, the ZEROBOOK 13 provides all-day battery life, allowing users to stay connected and productive throughout the day. It also comes with a Hyper 100-Watt multi-utility Type C charger, enabling fast charging and a full charge in approximately 2 hours through the DC charger point.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with the latest Wi-Fi protocol supporting 6GHz, delivering impressive throughput of up to 9.6 Gbit/s. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.2 ensures smooth pairing with other devices. The ZEROBOOK 13 offers other connectivity options as well, including an SD slot, a 3.5mm earphone slot, and a USB 3.0 slot, catering to a wide range of user requirements.

