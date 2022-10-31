Instagram down: Meta faces second major outage in a week's time

Instagram is facing a major outage across the globe. The company has acknowledged that some users are facing issues and that it is looking into the issue. This is the second major outage faced by another Meta-owned brand. Last week WhatsApp users discovered that the instant messaging app stopped working entirely. The company did not reveal the details about the outage, apart from a statement claiming that it was due to a technical error on their end.

In the latest outage on Instagram, the company's official comm's account stated, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown."

Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages across major services in the world has been reporting a spike in outages on the app. In India, the platform has reported around 2,250 outages at the peak of the graph. Globally, the platform has registered around 7,500 outage reports.

Second major outage in less than a week

WhatsApp, a sister brand of Instagram also faced a major outage last Tuesday. The outage not only impacted the messaging services but also its video and voice calling options. The complete black-out also led to faltering of essential services like WhatsApp Pay and WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp was asked to submit a detailed report about the outage to the ICERT, a nodal agency of the Indian govt that deals with cybersecurity breaches. The report was submitted the very next day but the details haven't been revealed to the public yet. The new outage on Instagram is expected to bring the platform under the government scanner again.