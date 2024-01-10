Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg raising cows with a unique diet of macadamia and beer, ventures into beef production

Mark Zuckerberg, the tech magnate helming the Meta empire, renowned for pioneering social networks like Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled an unexpected addition to his vast portfolio - a venture into the world of cattle ranching. The billionaire, known for his ambitious business undertakings and intense workout routines, disclosed his foray into cattle farming at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, aiming to cultivate top-tier beef quality.

Zuckerberg, in an Instagram post, shared his vision: "Started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world." The cattle breeds selected for this pursuit are wagyu and angus, set to be nurtured on a unique diet of macadamia meal and home-grown beer, ensuring a distinctly local and vertically integrated process. "Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees," Zuckerberg remarked, highlighting the scale and dedication required for this endeavour. He also mentioned involving his daughters in the ranch's operations, fostering a familial connection to the project.

The move marks a deviation from Zuckerberg's tech-centric pursuits, positioning the cattle project as a distinct passion project within his multifaceted portfolio. "Of all my projects, this is the most delicious," he added, underlining his enthusiasm for this new venture.

However, this agricultural initiative places Zuckerberg in stark contrast to billionaire rival Bill Gates, the mind behind Microsoft and an active investor in environmentally conscious ventures. Gates has advocated for a shift away from natural meat consumption, championing the adoption of synthetic beef as a means to combat climate change. In an interview with MIT, Gates argued, "I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they're going to make it taste even better over time."

