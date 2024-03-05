scorecardresearch
Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and other meta apps experience major outage, leaving users logged out

Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and other meta apps experience major outage, leaving users logged out

Many users reported unexpected logouts and encountered difficulties using these platforms.

Users around the globe, including in India, expressed frustration as major Meta-owned platforms, such as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and others, suffered widespread outages. Many users reported unexpected logouts and encountered difficulties using these platforms. Additionally, issues were reported with the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp.

A surge in outages was observed on the DownDetector.com website, and users turned to Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform X to report the widespread outage on social media. "Facebook is down, so I guess I'll come hang out with my Twitter peeps. How are we doing on this Tuesday, friends!?," a user wrote on X.

The current global outage affecting major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp, marks the most significant disruption of 2024 so far, impacting users worldwide.

"We aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.” - Andy Stone, Meta spokesperson

Story to be updated soon

Published on: Mar 05, 2024, 9:31 PM IST
