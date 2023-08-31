Instagram Reel duration might be expanded to 10 minutes, just like TikTok and YouTube

To compete with TikTok and YouTube, Instagram is reportedly planning to extend the duration of its Reels. As per leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, upcoming Reels will have a duration of up to 10 minutes. Currently, the short-video format Reels have a duration of up to 90 seconds. The tipster even shared the screenshots of the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This comes after Instagram rivals like TikTok extended its short video time limit to 10 minutes back in 2022 and YouTube also offered the ‘long-form video’ format. If Instagram rolls out this option, creators on the platform will be able to post detailed beauty tutorials, educational content, cooking demos and more. Notably, it hasn’t been revealed when this option will be rolled out for all users.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long 👀 pic.twitter.com/jQTUM9fPsM — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 30, 2023

Instagram has also introduced a new tool for users that will let them share certain comments on their posts or Reels on Stories. Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, recently announced that this feature is now being tested on public accounts. They can share their unique comments on posts or Reels to their Stories. All they need to do is swipe on the comment and tap on “Add to Story”. It will then appear in Stories alongside the original post.

Notably, this feature is not available for all users just yet. The photo-sharing platform has also introduced a new feature where users can add music to their photo carousel on the platform.

As per the blog post, “Whether you’re sharing a collection of summer memories with friends or moments from your camera roll, you can now add music to your photo carousels. Building off our launch of music for feed photos, anyone can add a song to capture the mood and bring their carousel to life.”

Creators are also allowed to collaborate with up to three creators on Reels. Users can collaborate with both public and private accounts. This way, they can reach out to a wider audience. Instagram revealed that if your account is private, you can start your own post or reel and invite a collaborator as long as they follow you back.

