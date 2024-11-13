Instagram reportedly testing AI-powered profile picture generation feature

In a move that could bring a creative AI edge to user profiles, Instagram is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that enables users to generate profile pictures. According to a leak by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, this experimental feature would allow users to create custom profile images with the help of AI, adding a new level of personalisation to the popular social media platform. Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the feature’s menu option on Threads, showing a “Create an AI profile picture” prompt when updating a profile image.

While details remain limited, it’s speculated that the feature could use one of Meta’s own Llama large language models (LLMs) to drive its functionality. This could mean users might have the option to either generate an image entirely from text prompts or enhance existing profile pictures with unique AI-generated styles.

This development comes as part of Meta’s larger effort to integrate AI tools across its platforms. In addition to the potential profile picture generator, Instagram already offers several AI-powered features, such as Meta AI, the company’s conversational chatbot, available for individual and group chats. Instagram also includes an AI rewrite tool for direct messages, allowing users to modify the tone and phrasing of messages before sending them.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri recently announced another change on the platform, confirming that the app will no longer auto-refresh users’ feeds upon opening after a certain period. This follows user feedback against the automatic updates disrupting their browsing.

Meanwhile, Meta continues to explore other AI applications across its platforms. Recently, it began testing AI-driven facial recognition to detect and block scam ads that misuse the images of public figures to deceive users. The tech giant also hinted at using video selfies to verify identities for users trying to regain access to compromised accounts, though these features are not yet widely available.