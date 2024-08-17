Instagram tests vertical rectangles for profile grids, embracing rise of vertical content

Instagram is experimenting with a significant change to its iconic profile grid, moving away from the traditional squares and testing vertical rectangles. This shift reflects the platform's evolving content landscape, where vertical videos and photos have become the dominant format.

Embracing Verticality

In an Instagram story, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri acknowledged the prevalence of vertical content: "The vast majority of what is uploaded to Instagram today is vertical. It’s either 4 by 3 in a photo or 9 by 16 in a video, and cropping it down to square is pretty brutal."

Mosseri pointed out that the square grid is a relic of Instagram's early days, when only square photos were allowed. "Now, squares are from way back in the day when you can only upload square photos to Instagram," he said, noting that this restriction was lifted in 2015.

While acknowledging that some users have meticulously curated their profiles around the square grid, Mosseri stressed the need to prioritise the current content format. "I know this can be annoying for some of you who really spent a lot of time curating and making sure everything lines up, but I would really like to do better by the content today," he said.

Limited Testing and Feedback

Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai confirmed the test, stating: "We’re testing a vertical profile grid with a small number of people. This is a limited test, and we’ll be listening to feedback from the community before rolling anything out further."

Potential Impact

If implemented, this change could significantly impact how users present themselves and their content on Instagram. It would also better accommodate the vertical videos and photos that have become increasingly popular, particularly with the rise of Reels and Stories.