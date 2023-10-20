Instagram will soon have polls within comment section; Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms new feature

Instagram is set to introduce a new feature that will allow users to create polls in the comments section of their posts. This announcement was made by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, who revealed that the feature is currently being tested and will soon be available to all users.

This new feature is built in order to provide an additional way for creators to engage with their audience. Polls can be added to the comments on both regular feed posts and Reels. Although it’s currently in a small test phase, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has confirmed that it will be “rolling out to everyone soon.”

The polls in the comments section will resemble those in Stories, where they have been available for years as a sticker. According to a screenshot shared by Mosseri, users will be able to see the number of people who voted on a particular poll. However, it’s still unclear how long these polls will remain open after being posted or if users will have the option to select different time frames for receiving votes.

Instagram has been focusing on making its comment section more interactive. Earlier this year, it added the ability for users to post GIFs in the comments. The platform is also experimenting with options for a more personalized Stories experience that allows users to create multiple lists and share specific content with certain groups of people.

WhatsApp New Multiple Accounts Feature

WhatsApp has also officially rolled out the new Multiple Accounts feature for its Android users. This new feature will allow its users to log into two separate WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. Prior this this, the company only allowed a single account. However, some Android devices provide the option to create a duplicate of the same app which let them to have two different WhatsApp applications on a single smartphone.

Also read: Opposition INDIA bloc writes letter to Meta and Google CEOs, demands neutrality in Indian elections

Also read: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned by top EU official about fake news on Israel-Hamas war, elections